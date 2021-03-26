TTD to launch Kalyanamastu on May 28, invites applications

Tirupati: As part of its social service and to promote Hindu Dharma, TTD has decided to revive the Kalyanamastu (community wedding ceremony for poor).

Accordingly, TTD is gearing up for the conduct of the mass marriage Kalyanamasthu on May 28.

TTD which is planning to conduct the mass wedding program at all the district headquarters and Tirupati on a big scale in Andhra Pradesh

has invited applications from interested who desire to get their marriage solemnised by TTD in the mass marriage program to register.

The applications can be downloaded from TTD website www.tirumala.org or can be received from the HDPP program assistants of the respective Districts.

The applications with all details required for performance of marriage should be submitted before April 25 at the office of TTD Kalyana Mandapams in the respective district headquarters of the applicants in AP, according to a release from TTD here on Friday.