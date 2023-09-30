Vahana Mitra benefits 11,864 auto drivers in Tirupati dist

Tirupati: The 5th instalment of benefit of Rs 11.86 crore under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme has been credited into the accounts of 11,864 drivers and owners and drivers of auto, taxi and maxi cabs in Tirupati district.

While the statewide programme was held at Vijayawada on Friday in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took part and pressed the button to credit Rs 276 crore into beneficiaries accounts, the district level programme was held at the Collectorate in Tirupati.

Minister for Tourism and Culture R K Roja along with Joint Collector DK Balaji, Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam and other officials took part in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Roja said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was moved by the plight of poor people during his padayatra and assured them to come to their rescue.

As promised, he implemented various welfare programmes and so far, completed 97 percent of the assurances given in the manifesto.

Vahana Mitra was one such scheme to help owners and drivers of auto, taxi and maxi cabs which was started in 2019. In the five instalments so far, Rs 1,301 crore have been provided as benefit under the scheme.

Not only drivers and owners but their family members were getting various benefits under Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena among other things. Without any discrimination of caste, religion or party affiliations, all eligible beneficiaries were getting the benefits.

Joint Collector Balaji told the drivers and owners that the benefit amount was meant for maintenance and insurance of vehicles which they should use for intended purposes.

In the fifth instalment, 11,864 beneficiaries were identified in the district and Rs 11.86 crore will be credited into their accounts. MLC Dr Subramanyam and MLA Adimulam also spoke.

Later, the Minister along with other dignitaries released the mega cheque and handed it over to the beneficiaries. After the programme Roja drove an autorickshaw with the Joint Collector, MLA and MLC in the back seat.

Transport department Regional Joint Commissioner Basireddy, district transport officer K Sitarami Reddy, Gudur RTO Adinarayana and others participated.