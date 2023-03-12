BRS to contest all 175 seats in AP

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandra Sekhar said their party will contest all 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 parliament seats in the state and claimed that large number of people will join the party soon.





Addressing the media here on Saturday, Chandra Sekhar said that BRS would emerge as an alternative political party to the BJP at the national level and BRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao was taking steps to unite all the parties to take on the BJP.





He alleged that the incumbent YSRCP and previous TDP governments had done injustice to the AP state and said the successive governments had failed to instill confidence in investors to establish industries in the state. He alleged that the YSRCP cheated the people in the name of investments and BJP has been playing a political blame game in matters of AP capital.





The BRS state chief criticised the BJP for not implementing the promises of Special Category Status to AP and Polavaram project. He said BJP promises like Kadapa steel plant, construction of Vijayawada Metro and establishing petrochemical corridor were also not realised. He alleged that BJP was not sincere in helping AP develop and was inciting people in the name of religion and intimidating opposition parties using investigation agencies. Chandra Sekhar said that BRS is the only party which is able to face BJP.



