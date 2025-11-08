Cake mixing ceremony held grandly

Vijayawada: Grand Vijayawada by GRT Hotels ushered in the festive season with a blend of tradition and sustainability through its annual Cake Mixing Ceremony and an innovative Sustainable Tree Lighting event held on Friday.

The celebration reflected the hotel’s dedication to environmental responsibility and community engagement.

This year, the traditional tree lighting was reimagined into an eco-friendly act—guests and staff planted saplings on a custom metal frame shaped like a Christmas tree, symbolising growth and renewal. Each sapling will be nurtured, representing a lasting commitment to sustainability.

The cake mixing, featuring an aromatic blend of dried fruits, nuts, and spices, captured the warmth and unity of the holiday season.

Guests, dressed in white, enjoyed carol singing by local children, followed by a festive hi-tea.

“Our ceremony this year merges festive cheer with eco-consciousness, setting the tone for a greener celebration,” said Hari Prasad, General Manager, Grand Vijayawada by GRT Hotels.