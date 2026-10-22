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Don’t turn local body polls into a farce: CPM to govt

CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao, along with party state secretariat member Y Venkateswara Rao and Central Committee member D Ramadevi, addressing a press conference at Balotsav Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday photo: Ch Venkata Mastan
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CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao, along with party state secretariat member Y Venkateswara Rao and Central Committee member D Ramadevi, addressing a press conference at Balotsav Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday photo: Ch Venkata Mastan

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Vijayawada: CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao warned the state government against turning local body elections into a farce, alleging that ruling coalition leaders had resorted to intimidation, attacks, kidnappings and destruction of nomination papers to prevent opposition candidates from contesting.

Addressing a press conference at Balotsav Bhavan here on Wednesday, along with CPM State secretariat members Y Venkateswara Rao and Central Committee Member D Ramadevi, he alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was encouraging undemocratic practices. He also accused the police of supporting ruling party leaders instead of protecting candidates. Questioning the ruling coalition’s claims of unanimous victories, Srinivasa Rao asked why opposition candidates were allegedly prevented from filing nominations if the victories reflected genuine public support.

He alleged that several unanimous victories had been secured through coercion and said the practices followed by the TDP-led coalition resembled those of the previous YSRCP government.

Dasari Srinivasa Rao
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Dasari Srinivasa Rao

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Dasari Srinivasa Rao is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering NTR and Krishna districts, with a primary focus on Vijayawada. He has 32 years of experience in journalism. His reporting spans a wide range of beats, including city and rural development, politics, irrigation, education, crime, and human-interest stories.

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V Srinivasa RaoCPM Andhra PradeshAP Local Body ElectionsElection Violence APTDP Coalition Opposition Allegations
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