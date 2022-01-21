FAPCCI to conduct five-day online training on tourism, travel business management

Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is conducting five-day online training programme on tourism and travel business management from February 1 in order to encourage entrepreneurs to grab the opportunity to become part of the tourism industry that is going to take the world by storm soon.

In a statement released here on Thursday, FAPCCI programme manager Sk Sahabuddin said that the World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) annual research shows that travel and tourism sector not only accounts for over 10 per cent of global GDP but for one in ten jobs on the planet, and one in four new jobs created globally in the last five years.

The travel and tourism keep on changing and developing every day with new trends, advancements in software and others. The aim of tourism entrepreneurship course is to provide the businessmen travel entrepreneurship that is updated and has the newest information on the latest trends in the travel and tourism industry.

This online tourism training programme aims to enhance one's career in travel and tourism. Getting involved with entrepreneurship in travel and tourism will not only make a career but also will help in creating employment opportunities.

Sahabuddin said that eminent speakers from the National and State institutions and Organizations will lead the sessions. The tourism course subjects for entrepreneurship course includes travel formalities, tour packaging, international air ticketing, role of a travel agent, finance, business communication, marketing of travel and tourism products, new venture strategy and challenges, project preparation, planning new ventures.

Small-scale vendors already in the sector can apply to join the training in addition to travel and tourism business persons and students, agents in businesses like a car rental or hire service providers, and whoever wants to start their travel and tourism business.

Interested candidates may contact Sk Sahabuddin on 8008579624 or K Srikanth on 9391422821 for further details.