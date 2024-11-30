International coins expo inaugurated

Vijayawada: Senior IAS officer and Commissioner, Archeology and Museums Vani Mohan on Friday inaugurated the International coins expo at the Suryaraopet police station premises on Friday.

Sridhar CC is conducting the three-day coins expo to showcase the coins and currency notes of various countries.

She explained the importance of coins and stamps and congratulated the organisers.

Coins, currency notes and stamps which belong to British India, Republic of India and 120 other countries were put on display. Coins printed with various types of metals such as gold, silver, copper and bronze in different shapes and sizes were showcased.

Commissioner of Police Rajasekhara Babu who visited the exhibition praised the organisers. Briefing the media at the coins expo, the Commissioner said he was delighted to see different types of coins, stamps and currencies. Several hundred students visited the exhibition and curiously watched the coins and currency of different countries.