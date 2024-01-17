Jagan urged to rethink on Madanapalli ticket

Vijayawada: The Muslim United Front took strong exception to replacement of Madanapalle MLA Nawaz Basha with someone else. President of Muslim United Front Habib-ur-Rehman said in a statement here on Tuesday that Nawaz Basha had extended exemplary service to people and never indulged in any corruption. He was best among the Muslim MLAs, he pointed out.

Habib Ur Rehman recalled that the surveys have revealed that Nawaz Basha would certainly win in the next election. However, the YSR Congress leadership had changed Nawaz Basha and appointed someone else in his place for reasons better known to them.

Habib Ur Rehman appealed to the chief minister to think over the issue again and announce the name of Nawaz Basha as the candidate for Madanapalle Assembly Constituency.

The followers and sympathizers of Nawaz Basha across the state would submit a memorandum to the chief minister at the chief minister’s camp office at Tadepalli demanding announcement of the name of Nawaz Basha for Madanapalle.