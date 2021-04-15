Jail themed Arabic Mandi restaurant opens in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddharth on Wednesday formally inaugurated the 'Gismat Mandi', a jail themed Arabic restaurant at the Reliance Trends Building near Benz Circle.

Nikhil Siddharth said that Bezwada stands as a destination to serve different food flavours. He added that it is commendable, the restaurant serves food items on Arabic theme to provide different flavours to the food lovers of the city.

YouTubers Gauthami and Mahesh Kakani, organisers of Gismat Arabic Mandi, said that the Gismat Mandi, which has branches in Guntur, Vizag and Nellore, will soon be set up in Eluru as well as Ameerpet in Hyderabad. Jail theme design is said to be unique. Franchisee partners Pawan and Bhoopesh said that the Mandi restaurant, which has an Arabic theme, offers a variety of Arabic cuisines.