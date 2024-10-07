Mega job mela at Govt Polytechnic on October 8

Vijayawada: Two Mega Job Melas would be organised jointly by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, District Employment department, DRDA, SEEDAP in the city on October 8. A number of major companies evinced interest to participate in the melas offering jobs to the aspiring youth, according to district employment officer D Victor Babu and district skill development officer S Srinivasa Rao.

One job mela would be organised at the Government Polytechnic College and the other would be simultaneously at National Academy of Construction situated at Kabela Centre.

Companies like Muthoot Finance, Godavari Andhra Cooperative Society, Genius Consultants, Integrity Home Solutions, AARK Securities and Management services, Reliance Retail, Flipkart, Varun Motors and others would participate in the job melas offering jobs to the candidates, with qualifications of tenth class pass, Intermediate pass and graduates and post graduates in the age group of 18 and 35 years. The monthly emoluments would be between Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 along with other perquisites.

District skill development officer S Srinivasa Rao said that interviews would be conducted for the candidates who appear in the job melas on October 8.

The interested candidates may upload their details in the portals of tinyuri.com/jobmela-vjdest (Government Polytechnic College and tinyuri.com/jobmelavjdwst (National Academy of Construction) to get their names registered. For details they may contact 9347779032 (Government polytechnic college) and 9700025833 (National Academy of Construction).