Minister Goutham inaugurates AP Pavilion at Dubai Expo

Vijayawada: Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy formally inaugurated Andhra Pradesh Pavilion in the first floor of Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo-2022 on Friday.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Saudi Arabia Ambassador in India Ahmad Abdul Rehman, Indian Ambassador at UAE Sanjay Sudhir and AP Foreign investment advisor in UAE Zulfi and others accompanied the Minister.

The AP pavilion depicts the investment environment in the State in various audio-visuals including MSME Parks, fishing harbours, education and medical facilities, tourism, IT, Pots and various other attractions.

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Managing Director Subrahmanyam Javvadi explained the salient features of twelve key sectors through 12 screens. The visuals are presented with good background music and English subtitles.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan released the book on 'Projects-Investments' published by the AP Government.

Minister Goutham Reddy felicitated the guests at the AP Pavilion.

APIIC chairman Govind Reddy, special chief secretary of Industries department Karikala Vallavan, AP Maritime CEO Ravi, and the officials of Industries department, APIIC and EDB and others were present.