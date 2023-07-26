Naidu lambasts State govt for pushing agri sector into ‘crisis’

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday came down heavily on the YSRCP government for totally neglecting the welfare of farmers during the last four years. Speaking to the mediapersons at the party State office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Naidu said the Jagan government pushed each farmer into a debt trap of Rs 2.4 lakh each.

Stating that the expiry date for the YSRCP government was approaching fast, he called upon people to exercise caution while casting their votes in the State Assembly polls in 2024.

Lambasting CM Jagan for the present crisis being faced by the agriculture sector, Naidu said that the government to come to the rescue of farmers though State was facing 27 per cent deficit rainfall during the current monsoon season.

Though the kharif season started long ago, the State is still experiencing drought situation, he pointed out.

He said the State government failed to suggest alternative crops when AP recorded deficit rainfall so far. He demanded that the government release a white paper on the financial assistance extended to farmers during the last four years.

Naidu assured that an assistance of Rs 20,000 per annum would be provided to farmers under Annadata scheme once the TDP returns to power in the State.

Naidu said that the Chief Minister lacks proper understanding on agriculture and he has no affection towards the farming community. The TDP chief expressed concern over 3,000 farmers committing suicide during the last four years. He said the State was in the second position in tenant farmers’ suicides while in farmers’ suicides it stood in the third position in the country.

As per the prevailing norms, ex gratia to the tune of Rs 210 crore should be paid to the kin of farmers who committed suicide, but the YSRCP government washed off its hands by paying a mere sum of Rs 47 crore, Naidu criticised.

He said chilli farmers had incurred heavy loss as the standing crop got damaged in four lakh acres.

Groundnut is the major crop in Anantapur district and surrounding areas and this year the extent of this crop has gone down by seven lakh acres, he said.