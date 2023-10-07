Ongole: BCIL flays Ongole Council diktat to shut down its operations

Ongole (Prakasam district) : The Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Limited (BCIL) denied the accusations made against it in the Ongole Municipal Council by the members and said the local body passed a resolution for closure of their unit in Cheruvukommupalem, without considering the facts.

Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Limited at Cheruvukommupalem is producing raw materials for pesticides and fungicides manufacturing companies and has been exporting the same to several countries for nearly three decades. About 600 people from the neighbouring villages and Ongole town work in the company in three shifts a day. However, based on a WP (PIL) No 90/2022 against the BCIL, the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the district Collector to constitute a committee and submit a status report on the matter of contamination of ground water in Cheruvukommupalem.

The Collector constituted a committee with the RDO Ongole, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, APPCB EE, Ground Water Department DD, DMHO, RWS SE, and Irrigation SE to carry out the joint inspection and submit the report. The committee inspected the factory and surrounding villages in January 2023 and submitted a report to the Collector. The Collector forwarded the report to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh through the government pleader, and the report is available for public now.

On October 4, the Ongole Municipal Council passed a resolution to shift Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Limited, and permanently close its operations in Ongole. Responding to the resolution, BCIL Executive Director and CEO A Arvind Kumar said in a note that they are denying all accusations levelled against their factory in Cheruvukommupalem. He said that there is a PIL pending in the High Court with similar pleas, and the committee constituted by the direction of the court has submitted its report. He said that while the matter is subjudice, the municipal body chose to pass a resolution for closure of the manufacturing unit of BCIL, without considering the facts. He observed that the development raises questions about consistency and alignment of decisions taken at different levels of the governance and underscores the complexity of balancing public interest with corporate responsibilities.

Arvind Kumar stated that they respect the legal process and are confident that the legal system will ensure a fair and just resolution. He said that they have always been committed to the highest standards of environmental safety and community wellbeing. He assured that they will operate in full compliance with all the applicable laws and regulations and remain dedicated to uphold the highest standards of environmental responsibility, core values of safety and integrity.