Posani alleges plot by Lokesh to ‘kill him’

Vijayawada: AP Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation chairman Posani Krishna Murali came down heavily on TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for filing defamation suit against him.

He claimed that Lokesh filed case against him as he was digging up the ‘misdeeds’ of TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he said Lokesh filed defamation against him for Rs 4 crore over his allegations that Lokesh purchased 14 acre land in Kanteru under Amaravati capital region. “When the TDP is making baseless allegations against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, what is wrong if I made comments on TDP leaders? I am being targeted by the TDP I rejected their invitation to join the party,” he said.

Krishna Murali accused Lokesh of hatching a conspiracy to kill him or force him to make rounds to Mangalagiri court by foisting ‘false cases’. The actor alleged that the TDP people led by Chandrababu Naidu attacked police at Punganur.

He said that the TDP leaders were making allegations against him that he possessed 16 acre land in Pedakakani. He also claimed that the TDP leaders were trying to lure him by playing caste card.