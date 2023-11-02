Rajamahendravaram: Mulla Madhav appointed as APCC general secretary

Rajamahendravaram : A young leader of Rajamahendravaram Mulla Madhav Rao has been appointed as general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). He received the appointment letter from State Congress Committee President Gidugu Rudra Raju.

With encouragement of late Congress leader Jakkampudi Ramamohana Rao, Madhav’s political career started as NSUI district president. He held many posts as president of City Youth Congress, Director of Aryapuram Cooperative Urban Bank, Member of APCC, Joint Secretary of APCC, and Secretary.

Madhav’s appointment as APCC state general secretary has created excitement among the students. He said that he will do justice to the responsibilities entrusted to him by APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju.

He said that he will work hard to bring glory to the Congress party in the state. He thanked the In-charge of AP Affairs Christopher, CWC members Dr N Raghuveera Reddy, Rajahmundry Parliament Constituency In-charge Sunkara Padmasree and others.