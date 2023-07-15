Ramesh Hospitals rebranded as Aster Ramesh Hospitals

Vijayawada: Ramesh Hospitals, a premier healthcare provider in Andhra Pradesh, and Aster DM Healthcare, a leading integrated healthcare service provider in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which consists of six Gulf countries, started working together in 2016 to provide unparalleled comprehensive healthcare solutions to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Continuing the efforts and strengthening the collaboration, all four Ramesh Hospitals, located two in Vijayawada, one each in Guntur and Ongole, will now bear the name Aster Ramesh Hospitals.

This strategic alignment showcases the combined commitment of both organizations to deliver exceptional healthcare services, offering the people of Andhra Pradesh access to top-tier medical care, advanced facilities, and comprehensive health solutions.

Addressing the media here on Friday about the association with Aster DM Healthcare, Dr Ramesh Babu, Managing Director, Aster Ramesh Hospitals, said the association with Aster DM Healthcare has been a transformative collaboration for Ramesh Hospitals. This partnership has not only brought the synergy of a multinational player to Andhra Pradesh but also enabled Ramesh Hospitals to leverage the expertise of highly acclaimed doctors within the Aster Network particularly in robotic surgeries, Heart & Liver transplantations, advanced oncology services, adoption of best clinical, scientific practices. Aster’s support has been instrumental in obtaining international quality accreditations like JCI and expanding medical tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, emphasised the pivotal role played by the association with Ramesh Hospitals in providing quality healthcare in Andhra Pradesh. He further said, “The rebranding of hospitals to Aster Ramesh Hospitals marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we strive to deliver multi-specialty healthcare services enriched by cutting-edge technology.”