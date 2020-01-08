The high drama continues at Benz Circle in Vijayawada after the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

The police have arrested Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and former minister Nara Lokesh along with leaders of the Amaravati Conservation JAC at Benz circle in Vijayawada. Interestingly, the police have lost the keys of the van in which Naidu and Lokesh were taken.



Earlier, after the inauguration of the JAC office at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu and all party leaders tried to hold Bus Yatra called on by JAC leaders. But the police have blocked them and seized the buses, which led to an altercation between TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and police.

Naidu demanded the police to withdraw the seizures on the buses and hand over to the JAC. However, the police have taken them into custody following the ruckus created by the leaders. The police who have lost the vehicle keys are in search of it, which led to high drama for an hour at Benz circle where the farmers, leaders and public blocked the police from arresting Naidu.

The farmers, JAC leaders condemned Naidu's arrest and asserted they would intensify the agitation to bring pressure on Jagan to retain Amaravati as capital.