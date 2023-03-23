Ugadi celebrated with gaiety

Sri Shobhakruth Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations were conducted on a grand scale at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here on Wednesday. Vedic pundits performed rituals and Panchangam was recited by noted pundit 'Jyothishya Visarada' Kappagantula Subbarama Somayaji. The Malladi Venkata Subbarao Charitable Trust has organised Ugadi celebrations, in which several hundreds of people participated.





Reciting the Panchagam, K Subbarama Somayaji predicted that farmers will be happy this year with good rains and livelihood opportunities will increase for the people of Andhra Pradesh. He said that there will be good relations between the government and people of Andhra Pradesh. Somayaji said recitation of Panchagam is very beneficial and people will be bestowed with wealth, health and long life. He explained the future of people belonging to different zodiac signs and also explained future weather conditions, rains and other details.





State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman and MLA Malladi Vishnu said Ugadi is one of the important festivals of Telugu people. He said Ugadi pickle (Pachadi) has great significance, and it reflects the various dimensions of life as it is made of six different tastes. Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivas wished the people of Vijayawada on the occasion of Sri Shobhakruth Nama Samvatsaram. Official Languages Commission chairman Vijaya Babu congratulated the organisers. Gazal Srinivas recited ghazals during the Ugadi celebrations.





Later, the organisers felicitated artistes, singers, teachers, priests and others. Gazal Srinivas, spiritual leader Brahmarishi Drovi Parthasarathy, violin artiste Padmasri Annavarapu Ramaswamy, Mridangam artiste Padmasri Dandamudi Sumati Rammohana Rao, Carnatic music artiste Malladi Suribabu, Avadhana Saraswati Palaparthi Syamalananda Prasad, noted Carnatic music artiste Modumudi Sudhakar, noted Sanskrit teacher U Venkata Ramana Murthy and others were present on the occasion. Malladi Venkata Subbarao Charitable Trust member Malladi Rajendra and others participated in the Ugadi celebrations. Later, Panchagam books were distributed.