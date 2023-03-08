Vijayawada: Collector S Dilli Rao praises role of women in development of district

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao felicitated the women employees and officers who are working in various departments across the district to mark International Women's Day at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said women employees have been playing a key role in the district development and added that half of the employees in the newly formed district were women. He said that with the support of the women employees the district is being developed in education, revenue, medical and rural sectors. He further said that Joint Collector Nupur Ajay and Sub-Collector Adithi Singh services were remarkable towards the district development.

Additional DCP P Venkata Ratnam, District Agriculture officer M Vijaya Bharathi, DWAMA PD J Sunitha, ICDS PD Umadevi, DSO Komali Padma, DMHO Suhasini, Markfed MD Naga Mallika, SW officer MV Vijaya Bharathi, Housing PD Sridevi, VMC Deputy Commissioner Venkata Lakshmi, Additional Commissioner Syamala, Zonal Commissioner G Srujana, UDC project officer Sakunthala, Dr K Kalyani, Anuradha, and other officials were felicitated.