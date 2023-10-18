Vijayawada: Devotees rush continues atop Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: The auspicious Dasara celebrations which are going on with pomp and gaiety atop Indrakeeladri entered the third day on Tuesday.

The presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga appeared as Sri Annapoorna Devi.

In this alankaram, the goddess carries a feeding bowl and spatula or ladle to serve food as Lord Shiva stands at her doorstep urging her for food.

Sri Annapurna Devi, the presiding deity of ‘anna’ (food), blesses the devotees with enough food. On Tuesday, over 45,000 devotees visited the temple from across the state and had the goddess’ darshan.

Meanwhile, Minister for Energy and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy visited the temple and temple authorities gave him a warm welcome as per tradition and after having the darshan he was given Vedasirvachanam by the priests.

Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Nageswara Rao also visited the temple.

On behalf of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, Annavaram Temple EO and Dasara celebrations Chef Festival officer SS Chandra Sekhar Azad offered silk robes to Goddess Annapoorna Devi.

He along with Annavaram temple members visited the temple and worshipped the goddess. Durga Temple EO KS Ramarao, Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and others accompanied them.

Durga temple earned Rs 41 lakh revenue on the first day and Rs 20 lakh on the second day (up to 5pm) revenue. The revenue was generated by selling Rs 500, Rs 300, Rs 100, Kumkumarchana, Parokshaseva, Sri Chakranvarchana tickets and sales of Laddu pradams.

Meanwhile, on the fourth day of the celebration, Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga will appear as Sri Mahalakshmi Devi.