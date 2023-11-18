Vijayawada: Expedite priority building constructions, says Collector S Dilli Rao

Vijayawada : NTR district collector S Dilli Rao instructed officials concerned to expedite works of the government priority buildings such as village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR health clinics etc in a time-bound manner.

Addressing a Zoom conference here on Friday, the collector informed that so far 76 RBKs and 138 village secretariat are built and remaining works of 95 buildings and 65 RBKs will also be completed soon.

Officials were told to complete works of 59 YSR health clinics in stipulated time and upload the details of completed buildings time-to-time.

Collector instructed engineering authorities to achieve the targets by chalking out plans properly. If any issues are faced while undertaking works, the concerned authorities are directed to reach out to the respective constituency public representatives.

Panchayat Raj SE A Venkateswara Rao, K Krishna Kiran, B Sudha, N Sivarama Krishna, RDO and MPDOs were present.