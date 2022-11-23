Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct online course on food processing

Vijayawada(NTR District): Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a 10-day online certificate course on 'Entrepreneurship development programme in food processing' from December 1 to 12, according to Vydehi, FAPCCI programme coordinator.

She said in a statement here on Wednesday that food processing industry in India is a sunrise sector that is serving as a vital link between agriculture and industrial segments of the economy. Food processing industry in India is a potential source for driving rural economy as it brings about synergy between consumer industry and agriculture. This sector has a wide variety of opportunities for setting up manufacturing and service enterprises, especially MSME sector. The training programme is designed to give more in-depth knowledge to aspiring entrepreneurs, who would like to enter food processing sector.

The participants will gain insightful knowledge about how to proceed with their future business plans in the right direction and live interaction with the experts, she said.

Sessions will be led by domain experts from Bank MSME division, chartered accountants, officials from food processing research institutes, Food Safety and Standard Authority of India, the State and the Central governments, experts and consultants of food processing sector among others.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, academicians and students may join the 10-day course to start a food processing industry.

The programme would cover business opportunism in food processing sector, methods of identifying the market, methods of procurement of raw materials, project report preparation, financing and loans from a bank, packaging and branding, legal aspects, FSSAI license and registration system, food processing technologies and services, export opportunities, preparation of project proposal, schemes and policies and risk management.

Certificates will be given to the participants by FAPCCI after successfully completing the programme.

Interested persons may contact K Srikanth – Mobile No: 93914 22821 / [email protected] Jeevan, Mobile No: 9182927627, [email protected]