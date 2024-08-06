Live
Vijayawada: Free medical camp held
Top Stars Hospitals, Kanuru, Vijayawada,has organised a free medical camp, in association with All India Kapu Federation.
Vijayawada: Top Stars Hospitals, Kanuru, Vijayawada,has organised a free medical camp, in association with All India Kapu Federation. Central constituency MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara RaoBonda Uma Maheswara RaoBonda Uma Maheswara Rao, the chief guest, inaugurated the camp at All India Kapu Federation office at Nandamuri Nagar, near Sai Baba Temple, R & B Colony, Ajit Singh Nagar. The camp was held from 9 am to 2 pm on Sunday.
Several tests like blood sugar, BP, ECG, 2DEcho, general medicine consultation, orthopaedic consultation &cardiologistconsultation worth Rs2,250 were conducted in the camp free of cost. Around 200 people were screened in the camp.
