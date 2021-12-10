Vijayawada: Railways test likely from Feb 23

Vijayawada: The computer-based test (CBT) of Indian Railways Central Employment Notification will commence tentatively from February 23, 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and the government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to chief public relations officer Ch Rakesh.

He said in a statement here on Thursday that the link of viewing exam city and date and downloading of travelling authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites in due course 10 days prior to start of exam.

Downloading of E-call letters will start from four days prior to CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

With regards to 4,85,607 candidates whose applications were found rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature, for those the modification link will be live from December 15 to 26 on all the official websites of RRBs for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one-time opportunity. Thereafter, the decision of RRBs regarding validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates.

In this process the candidates whose application found accepted will also be scheduled in subsequent phases of CBT exam of CEN No.RRC-01/2019.

He advised the candidates to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process and not to be misled by unauthenticated sources.

He also advised the candidates to beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. The RRB selections are based on computer-based test and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.