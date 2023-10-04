Vijayawada: RGUKT inks MoU with Indian School of Business

Vijayawada: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad at the RGUKT Nuzvid Campus in the Eluru district on Tuesday.



As part of the MoU, the officials of RGUKT and ISB had their first gathering at the RGUKT Nuzvid campus. The MoU was exchanged between the RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Prof M Vijaya Kumar and ISB Dean Madan.

Speaking on the occasion, the RGUKT Chancellor Prof KC Reddy said that students need to work hard and should use their intelligence to get jobs at global-level institutions. The ISB is the best platform that would make students shine globally and have their vision of their lives, he added.

“As part of the MoU, the ISB will design a programme structure that will make students and staff to inculcate a growth mindset, Critical thinking, Effective verbal and non-verbal communication, presentation and public speaking, the art of storytelling and building their brand,” he said.

RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Vijaya Kumar said that the aim of the MoU is the ‘Social and Emotional Learning Programme’, an educational strategy for preparing students with essential skills to thrive in both academics and the professional world. This programme not only leads to improved outcomes but also enhances students’ employability, setting them on a path to a promising future, he added.

The ISB, Hyderabad Dean Madan said that the ISB marks a new era in education, primarily focused on students. Their mission is to empower students with skills and knowledge essential for thriving in the modern world, he said. The ISB empowers educational journeys and RGUKT is the perfect place to shape the future, where knowledge knows no bounds, he explained.