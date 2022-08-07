Vijayawada: Students take out rally with 400 ft national flag

Vijayawada: Students of SKPVV Hindu High school in the old city supported by the NCC cadets, state and national level sportspersons took out a massive rally carrying a 400 feet national flag through the principal streets here on Sunday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

NCC officer B Brahmeswara Rao and physical education teacher MV Satyaprasad led the rally.

Several students in the attire of Bharata Mata, Telugu Talli, Chatrapati Sivaji, Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Rudrama Devi, Jhansi Lakshmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar Azad and other patriots participated in the rally.

Around 150 NCC cadets of 8th Andhra Battalion, national and state-level sportspersons along with the school students participated in the rally.

The rally which started from Hindu High school passed through Subbaramaiah Street, BRP Road, Ganapati Rao Road, Nehru Bomma Centre and TP Road and culminated in a meeting after reaching back to the school.

Municipal Corporators Mandepudi Chatterjee, Mahadev Appaji Rao, Ummadi Venkateswara Rao exhorted the students to protect the national integrity. They asked the students not to forget the sacrifices of freedom fighters. They advised the students to actively participate in the politics to serve the country.

SKPVV Hindu High school headmaster Kancharla Srinivasa Rao, Two Town CI Subrahmanyam, assistant headmaster Jupudi Anand Kumar, Physical education teacher S Lakshmi, K Krishna, Behara Radhakrishna, Ramakrishna and others participated in the rally.