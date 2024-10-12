Wandering in silence

Vijayawada: It is the responsibility of the government to take care of the plight of mentally ill destitute individuals and investigate complaints regarding their treatment, said Dr M Suresh Babu, regional coordinator of Manobandhu at Anantapur, a non-governmental organisation committed for the welfare of these hapless persons.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Friday, he pointed out that over 2,500 mentally ill individuals were living on the streets, abandoned by both their families and the State. One of the trustees B Ramakrishnam Raju noted that many of these individuals suffer from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other mental health issues, often resorting to consuming spoiled food and living in dire conditions.

The number of mentally ill individuals has escalated, particularly following the Covid pandemic. Homeless women face heightened risks of sexual violence.

The Mental Healthcare Act asserts that all individuals have the right to access mental health services funded or run by the government. In order to ensure proper implementation, the State is required to train law enforcement and healthcare professionals on the Act’s provisions.

When a person is diagnosed with a mental illness, families are encouraged to engage them in simple and meaningful activities to prevent them from wandering aimlessly. This approach can foster a sense of purpose and connection. Referring to the crisis of wandering women, Dr Suresh Babu said that across Andhra Pradesh, thousands of women suffering from mental illness are rescued and housed in shelters. Many are disoriented, pregnant, or living with HIV.

In Rayadurg, a young woman Renuka has been found wandering in the streets without clothing, having suffered abuse from teenagers and beggars. Social activist M Sasikala wanted to help Renuka find shelter and psychiatric care. Despite initial support from local authorities, Renuka’s parents refused to allow her admission to a shelter, fearing that her recovery would jeopardise her government pension of Rs 10,000.

In a similar case, a woman from a minority community was rescued from Kanekal and placed in the Jeevanalayam shelter home in Tadipatri. Recently, two HIV-positive patients were also brought from Atmakur and Kambadur to safety. Last week, six mentally ill individuals including two who are HIV-positive were rescued from Anantapur and admitted to the RIMS Kadapa.

In fact, the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 aims at ensuring the rights of individuals with mental illnesses and to provide essential healthcare services. Key provisions in the enactment include right to dignity, safe environment and support for community living. As the plight of mentally ill destitute individuals continues to escalate, it is crucial for the government and society to act decisively to restore their dignity and rights.