We shall serve notices to hero Ram if interrupts probe: Vijayawada ACP Suryachandra Rao

Vijayawada ACP Suryachandra Rao said they would not hesitate to issue notices to anyone if they interrupt the investigation of the Swarna Palace incident. ACP Suryachandra Rao spoke to a popular television channel on Sunday and said that they are taking the Ramesh hospital issue seriously and asserted that Dr. Mamata and Sowjanya was quizzed over the incident and won't hesitate to give notice to hero Ram if the trial is disrupted.

It is reported that Ramesh's son-in-law Kalyan Chakraborty is scheduled to appear before the court for questioning, however, he is said to be in poor health condition and would not be available as he is in-home quarantine. Therefore, the police are contemplating to examine whether the health condition is really unwell or doing the tactics to disrupt the trial by taking. They said that the elderly need not come to the trial and will go home and inquire and the rest must attend the trial. The investigation will reveal who is responsible for the accident.

On the other hand, the police have taken hero Ram's tweets on the incident seriously and said that it is inappropriate to put up postings without knowing the difference between the Quarantine Center and the COVID Care Center. The police warn that notices will also be issued to Ram if he obstructs the trial by leveling false allegations in order to protect his uncle Dr. Ramesh. The ACP opined that it is irresponsible on part of Dr. Ramesh to release audio tapes over the incident while absconding. ACP Suryachandra Rao advised that Ramesh should attend the hearing if there is any evidence over his tweets and audiotapes.