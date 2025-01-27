YSRCP finds fault with Governor’s R-Day speech

Vijayawada: The AP brand image was totally destroyed at Davos, said YSRCP leader and former MLA Malladi Vishnu.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said that the government spent huge money on publicity but could not reach an agreement with even a small company. “It betrayed the expectations of people,” he said.

The NDA government promised 20 lakh jobs in the next five years, he recalled and challenged the TDP leaders to reveal how many jobs they had created in the last seven months.

He recalled that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy signed the MoUs worth Rs 1.26 lakh crore when he visited Davos. Likewise, during the global investors’ summit at Visakhapatnam, MoUs worth 13.5 lakh crore were signed. In spite of these facts, the Governor’s speech stated something else which is not true.

CAG statistics say that there was revenue deficit and cash deficit in the state. The CAG also stated that the state revenue has considerably come down in December 2024 compared to December 2023. It also stated that the government mentioned in the budget that it would raise Rs 68,360 crore loans in 2024-25.

However, the government had already raised Rs 73,875 crore even before the completion of the financial year. Surprisingly, not a single rupee was spent for welfare programmes.

Medical and education sectors were destroyed and the patients were suffering as there were no medicines in the government general hospital.

He flayed the government for indulging in diversion politics.