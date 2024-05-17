YSRCP MLC Janga Krishna Murthy disqualified

Guntur: YSRCP MLC Janga Krishna Murthy was disqualified for shifting his loyalty to the TDP. The state government issued a gazette notification late on Wednesday night on disqualification on the grounds of defection as per the AP Legislative Council Rules. It may be noted that government whip of YSR Congress party Legislature Party Lella Appireddy filed a petition on disqualification of Krishna Murthy who switched over to TDP.

On the complaint, Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju conducted an inquiry and disqualified the member. Janga Krishna Murthy’s tenure will end after a year.

Condemning his disqualification, Krishna Murthy said that his disqualification is nothing but a vindictive action of YSRCP. He said that he is representing backward classes and the action against him reflects the attitude of YSRCP towards backward classes. He said the government got him disqualified by bringing pressure on Council chairman.

“There is no respect for the BCs in the YSRCP. The party uses the services of leaders and throws them into dustbin. Why the YSRCP high command did not take same action against MLA Maddali Giridhar who shifted his loyalty from TDP to YSRCP?,” he said.