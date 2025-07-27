3,513 students receive degrees at 16th graduation ceremony

Visakhapatnam: A total of 3,513 degrees were conferred upon graduates in the 16th graduation ceremony of GITAM Deemed to be University celebrated here on Saturday. From a wide range of academic disciplines, including engineering, pharmacy, architecture, science, law, humanities, and management, 2,646 undergraduate students, 723 postgraduate students and 144 Ph.D scholars received degree certificates.

In recognition of exceptional academic performance and significant contributions to their respective domains, 48 students were awarded gold medals. Senior faculty members Prof. P Bharani Chandra Kumar and P Shanthi Latha received Best Researcher Awards for their outstanding work.

Delivering the graduation day address, Bosch Global Software Technologies R&D centre head and vice president Naveed Narayan said the young generation has immense potential to create new business opportunities using Artificial Intelligence (AI). He emphasised that the entire world is now looking towards India for solutions to complex problems, and it is the responsibility of the youth to recognise this and contribute to building a new India. GITAM president and Visakhapatnam Parliament Member M Sribharath reiterated the institution’s commitment towards ethics and values, which serve to inspire the younger generation. Appreciating the students for their achievements, he urged them to contribute back to society as they progress in life. While acknowledging concerns about job losses due to AI, he assured that new opportunities would emerge, and advised students to shift their mindset from seeking long-term job security to becoming solution providers and job creators.

The institution’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gouthama Rao shared insights into its growth. He highlighted the faculty’s achievements, stating that they are actively involved in 25 major research projects and have produced 208 patents. The institution’s vice-president M Gangadhara Rao, secretary M.Bharadwaja, Vice-Chancellor Errol D’Souza, Registrar D Gunasekharan, deans, directors and governing body members participated in the ceremony.