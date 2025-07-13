52 youths receive offer letters in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The newly recruited candidates should be prepared to go to any location to work and give their 100 percent commitment to their job, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu encouraged youths at Rozgar Mela held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Handing over the offer letters to 52 youth recruited in various departments across the country, the Union Minister said, “Whether you work in Kashmir or Kanyakumari or Northeast, remember you are working for the nation”.

He distributed the letters at a programme organised by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway at Sagaramala Conventions, Kailasapuram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The Union Minister mentioned that the Prime Minister is working tirelessly without taking a break even for a single day in the past 11 years for the people. “If the Prime Minister at this age could work so hard, why should we not draw inspiration from him?” he questioned.

In Visakhapatnam, the recruitment letters were handed over to youth in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra and MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, among others. The new recruits would be joining the government in various Ministries/Departments including Railways, Department of Posts, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Union Bank, Indian Institute of Management, Vasu Potnuruamong others.