Andhra Pradesh: Police crack youth's murder mystery in Visakhapatnam, four arrested

Mystery unraveled in the case of the suspicious death of a young man. Police confirmed that the young man was murdered. Tekumudi Shyam, 21, of Tadi Street, Maharanipeta, died under suspicious circumstances last Sunday. Maharanipeta CI G. Somasekhar, who was investigating a complaint lodged by Appalakonda, a 30th ward corporator, came to the conclusion that the youth was murdered.



It was identified that the youth was murdered by his mother Suguna, sister Lakshmi Durga alias Fatima along with her husband Sheikh Peer Saheb and Suguna with the help of another. The four accused were arrested on Thursday and remanded in custody.



According to CI Somasekhar, the eldest daughter Lakshmi Durga alias Fatima has came to the mother's house a week ago due to poor health. Shyam Kumar, who has been harassing his mother to buy a bike for three years has bought the bike four months ago on finance. Shyam, who is addicted to drugs fights with his mother every day. Shyam who were drunk on Sunday night had harassed his mother, sister.



In this backdrop, Suguna had planned in advance with her two sons-in-law and the elder son-in-law Sheikh Peer Saheb and the younger one Upparapalli Ankit reached house. After Shyam fell asleep, the two men stood on Shyam's legs, one holding hands. Daughter Fatima put the pillow on his face and held it. Shyam lost his life when Suguna took a rope from the track and tied it around his neck. Police arrested the four accused and remanded them in custody.

