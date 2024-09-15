Live
Fire breaks out at VCTPL
A fire broke out at Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) on Saturday from a 40-ft container that contained lithium batteries used for EV vehicles.
Mild tension prevailed as a shooting was in progress for superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie ‘Coolie’.
For the past few days, the shooting of the film has been going on in the VCTPL premises.
According to the VCTPL officials, the crew of the movie’s safe and the fire was brought to control within two hours with the help of firefighters.
Later, the material of the container was removed and disposed of, following safety protocols.
The container arrived in the VCTPL, a BOT (build-operate-transfer) operator of Visakhapatnam Port Authority, from China a week ago. It has been kept in the yard since then. It’s supposed to be sent to Kolkata next.