Hackathon to build smart, sustainable solutions for a better India

Visakhapatnam: The‘CODEIAM Spark Nation Hackathon’, a 48-hour-long national-level innovation marathon, to be held at Andhra University on October 25th and 26th in Visakhapatnam.

Organised by CODEIAM in collaboration with Andhra University, RTIH Visakhapatnam, and A-Hub, the event aims at inspiring young innovators and technologists to build smart, sustainable solutions for a better India.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. GP Rajasekhar, unveiled the event poster in the presence of dean V Valli Kumari, K Venkat Rao, N Vijayamohan, A Mary Soujanya, and others.

Spark Nation is more than just a hackathon as it is a movement that brings students, developers, designers and entrepreneurs together to collaborate, innovate, and create real-world impact through technology. Participants will engage in hands-on prototyping, tech displays, and networking opportunities with mentors and industry leaders.

Intense coding and innovation challenge, ‘tech display’ that showcases emerging technologies and prototypes, ‘tech activities’ engaging workshops and mini challenges, networking opportunities that help connect with industry experts, startups and innovators are some of the highlights of the two-day hackathon.

According to organisers, participants can register and access all event details through the QR code provided on the event poster or by visiting the official CODEIAM channels.

‘Spark Nation’ embodies the vision of building a ‘Smart India’ by empowering youth to apply their creativity and technical expertise toward solving real-world challenges. It’s not just a competition but a platform for collaboration, learning and transformation.