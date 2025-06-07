HRAAP’s new committee formed

Visakhapatnam: Hotels and Restaurants Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP) an-nounced formation of its new committee at a meeting held with its members here on Friday.

MV Pavan Kartheek has been unanimously elected as president, Jaideep Biswas as secretary, and R Venkat Rao as treasurer.

S Prasanth was elected as an esteemed member of the advisory board to provide valuable guidance and expertise to the association.

The new committee is committed towards working tirelessly for the development of the tourism and hospitality industry in the state. They will collaborate closely with state and central governments to pro-mote growth and prosperity of the industry.

The outgoing members and the entire hospitality fraternity congratu-lated the new committee members.

Speaking on the occasion, Pavan Kartheek said, “We all will be work-ing in coordination with one another to take the tourism and hospital-ity industry in Andhra Pradesh to new heights.”