Implement promises made in Reorganistion Act

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should fulfill promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, demanded Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila.

At a media conference organised here on Friday, she stressed that it has been over a decade since Narendra Modi government assured to implement provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, but they were yet to be implemented.

Emphasising that the people of Andhra Pradesh feel neglected, Sharmila wondered how the Prime Minister could visit AP without any trace of reluctance.

Despite cases filed against him, Sharmila criticised that it was very apparent that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was walking scot-free. “It is because Jagan is Modi’s adopted son. The PM not only supports Jagan in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case but also in every other aspect,” the APCC chief alleged.

Reiterating that it has been a decade since the Prime Minister assured to implement the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, Sharmila questioned, “What happened to the Special Category Status (SCS) announced for AP in Tirupati.” Modi cheated on AP people without according the status to the State.

Both Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan have been extending support to Modi despite the betrayal the AP people faced. “The Prime Minister cheated on the Polavaram project too. He had killed the project by reducing the height of it. By cutting down the height of the project, it cannot be termed as Polavaram project but a barrage,” she expressed anger.

Even in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue, the APCC chief stated that Modi cheated on it as well. Maintaining that the Centre is not focusing on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at the moment, the Modi government is weakening the plant by removing 4,000 workers from it, she said.

“What’s the need of building a capital city mobilising loans. Also, there is no special package for North Andhra as promised earlier. With so many issues to look into, is it really required to celebrate Yogandhra now,” Sharmila asked.

Terming Jagan’s recent press meet statements as indecent, Sharmila expressed disgust over Jagan’s provocative statements like ‘Narukutam’, ‘Samputam’ and ‘Battalu Udadeestam.’