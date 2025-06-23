‘Kukkad Carnival’ for chicken food connoisseurs

Visakhapatnam: Tocater to the hunger pangs of chicken lovers, ‘kukkad carnival’ was launched in Visakhapatnam. The chicken food festival, hosted by Barbeque Nation across the country, offers assorted chicken dishes that form a part of the customised menu.

According to the casual dining restaurant chain’s AP operational head M Naresh, the buffet spread offers some 60-plus dishes. As part of its month-long festival, the specially-curated carnival menu will be served to diners till July 10.