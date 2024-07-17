Lecture on hydrography at Sainik School Korukonda

Visakhapatnam: Commodore Ayyanar Muralidhar, Command Hydrographic Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam and Cdr K Lakshma Rao (Retd) delivered a guest lecture on hydrography.

Aimed at building awareness about hydrographic surveying, the session also saw speakers underlining its need, applications and methods.

The event saw participation of cadets from Classes VI to XII of Sainik School Korukonda.

