Lecture on hydrography at Sainik School Korukonda

Commodore Ayyanar Muralidhar, Command Hydrographic Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command giving a lecture on hydrography at Sainik School Korukonda
Commodore Ayyanar Muralidhar, Command Hydrographic Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command giving a lecture on hydrography at Sainik School Korukonda

Highlights

Commodore Ayyanar Muralidhar, Command Hydrographic Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam and Cdr K Lakshma Rao (Retd) delivered a guest lecture on hydrography.

Visakhapatnam: Commodore Ayyanar Muralidhar, Command Hydrographic Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam and Cdr K Lakshma Rao (Retd) delivered a guest lecture on hydrography.

Aimed at building awareness about hydrographic surveying, the session also saw speakers underlining its need, applications and methods.

The event saw participation of cadets from Classes VI to XII of Sainik School Korukonda.

Commodore Ayyanar Muralidhar along with Cdr K Lakshma Rao (Retd) delivered an insightful session, covering various aspects of hydrography, its significance and applications.

