Live
- High Court gave two weeks time to fill vacant police authority positions to state
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
- Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
- Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
- New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
- Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
- Beautician course for women launched
- Dispute Over Installation Of Ambedkar Statue: Ex-MP lauds Dalits for patience
- SFI demands distribution of textbooks
Just In
High Court gave two weeks time to fill vacant police authority positions to state
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
Visakhapatnam: Following the orders of the State government, Endowments Department and the Andhra Pradesh Dharmika Parishad, new members of the Trust...
Visakhapatnam: Following the orders of the State government, Endowments Department and the Andhra Pradesh Dharmika Parishad, new members of the Trust Board of Sri Anjaneya Swamy Devasthanam located in Visakhapatnam south constituency took oath here on Monday.
The oath administering ceremony was celebrated under the leadership of MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.
V Dilip Kumar, A Siva, B Ramu, G Ratnam, Y Santhosh Kumar, B Kalyani and P Sharada took oath as members of the Trust Board. The newly elected members unanimously elected Vaddadi Dilip Kumar as the hairman of the Trust Board.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA wished the newly-elected Trust Board members to bring glory to the government by supporting the development of the temple and providing better services to the devotees. Among others, 30th ward corporator K Appalaratnam, ward president D Manikyala Rao, ward in-charge P Satyanarayana and Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam chairman K Simhachalam were present.