Techie case: HM describes death to killer as 'historic'

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said the government welcomes the court verdict in Ramya's case and called the death sentence to the murderer a historic decision by the Fast Track Court.

Briefing the media here on Friday, the Home Minister attributed it to the Disha Act and termed its success.

Disha police stations, forensics labs and the special staff are working round the clock and the government would step forward in the same spirit in clearing the other similar cases pertaining to women's safety, the Home Minister made it clear.

Vanitha also indicated that the Disha App was getting great patronage from the public. The B.Tech girl's brutal murder case was solved in a very short time by the fast track court with the coordination of the concerned departments.

Further, the Home Minister said the government has come forward with Disha mobile applications, ably supported by Disha police stations and forensic labs and allotted sufficient manpower in operating them.

The Home Minister recalled that 900 girls were saved with the help of Disha App and added that 1.24 crore women have downloaded the app on their mobile so far. The Home Minister said the accused Sasi Krishna had brutally stabbed Ramya to death in Guntur and he was nabbed in 10 hours based on the CCTV footage. "In two days, the forensics lab gave the report and based on which the death sentence was awarded to the accused," she informed.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth, Zilla Parishad chairperson J Subhadra and MLC Varadhu Kalyani were present.