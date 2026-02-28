  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Visakhapatnam
News

Training held on ‘Leadership in Prison Administration’

  • Created On:  28 Feb 2026 10:13 AM IST
Training held on ‘Leadership in Prison Administration’
X

Visakhapatnam: The three-day training course on ‘Leadership in Prison Administration’, supported by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), New Delhi, concluded successfully on Friday at Central Prison in Visakhapatnam.

The programme was organised by the Prisons Department, Andhra Pradesh concluded on February 27. On the concluding day, an intensive technical session on ‘leadership in prison reforms’ delivered by Rucha Mishrikotkar, Assistant Professor of Law, Nyaya Vidya Parishad Law College, Visakhapatnam.

The session focused on reformation and rehabilitation philosophy, management of vulnerable prisoner groups, human rights compliance, and the leadership role in reducing recidivism through institutional best practices.

Tags

Leadership in Prison Administration TrainingBureau of Police Research and DevelopmentCentral PrisonVisakhapatnamPrison Reforms and RehabilitationAndhra Pradesh
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Karan Aujla gears up for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium gig in New Delhi

The project, released on August 22, marked a notable phase in his musical journey. The album, created in collaboration with Canadian producer Ikky, blended Punjabi pop with global pop influences.

Karan Aujla gears up for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium gig in New Delhi

National News

More
Share it
X