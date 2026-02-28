Training held on ‘Leadership in Prison Administration’

Visakhapatnam: The three-day training course on ‘Leadership in Prison Administration’, supported by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), New Delhi, concluded successfully on Friday at Central Prison in Visakhapatnam.

The programme was organised by the Prisons Department, Andhra Pradesh concluded on February 27. On the concluding day, an intensive technical session on ‘leadership in prison reforms’ delivered by Rucha Mishrikotkar, Assistant Professor of Law, Nyaya Vidya Parishad Law College, Visakhapatnam.

The session focused on reformation and rehabilitation philosophy, management of vulnerable prisoner groups, human rights compliance, and the leadership role in reducing recidivism through institutional best practices.