Two-day APCEXPO-2025 at AMTZ from Sept 19

Visakhapatnam: CEOs and industry captains from more than 100 renewable energy companies are attending a two-day Andhra Pradesh Clean Energy Expo and Investors Conclave (APCEXPO) 2025 to be held from September 19th at Kalam Convention Centre, AMTZ, Visakhapatnam.

The event and deliberations will focus on strategies to attract large-scale investments in Andhra Pradesh in renewable energy, storage, green hydrogen, and allied sectors.

Organised by the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), it is being supported by the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd. (NREDCAP).

hnologies, APCEXPO 2025 is bringing senior government officials, global investors, industry leaders, researchers, and innovators together. The platform aims to accelerate the state’s clean energy transformation which is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu. Also, the two-day conclave will feature thematic dialogues and panel discussions on grid integration, storage, offshore wind, distributed renewables, and financing mechanisms. This expo will feature more than 100 companies with state-of-the-art clean energy solutions, innovations, and business models from leading domestic and global companies.

The APCEXPO-2025 that concludes on September 20th will be open from 10 am to 6 pm at Kalam convention centre, AMTZ, Visakhapatnam.