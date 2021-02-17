X
'Varshika Mahotsavam' commences amid Vedic chants in Visakhapatnam

Visakha Sri Sharada Peetham wore a festive look as its 'Varshika Mahotsavam' (anniversary celebrations) began on Wednesday morning.
Visakha Sri Sharada Peetham wore a festive look as its 'Varshika Mahotsavam' (anniversary celebrations) began on Wednesday morning.

Visakha Sri Sharada Peetham wore a festive look as its 'Varshika Mahotsavam' (anniversary celebrations) began on Wednesday morning.

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Sri Sharada Peetham wore a festive look as its 'Varshika Mahotsavam' (anniversary celebrations) began on Wednesday morning.

Vedic chants, drums and cymbals reverberated all along the premises as the 'homam', 'arati' and 'puja' marked the celebrations at the peetham under the supervision of its chief pontiff Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Swami.

Goddess Rajasyamala is decked up as 'Vana Durga' on the occasion.

Swathmanandendra Swami of the peetham, among others were seen performing puja at the venue.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to arrive at 11:30 a.m. to participate in the mahotsavam that commenced in all its grandeur.

