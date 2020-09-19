Visakhapatnam: All arrangements in place for secretariat exams

Visakhapatnam: District administration is gearing up to make necessary arrangements for the village and ward secretariat examinations.



Strict security arrangements are in place to send question papers and related equipment from the District Strong Room set up here to the Satellite Strong Rooms across the district.

RTC will run special buses for the aspirants who are appearing for the exams. "In all, 207 buses will be utilised for the examination purpose and will be made available across the district. The vehicles were sanitised and kept ready to ferry the candidates. The buses will be operated in the limits of Anakapalle, Chodavaram, Narsipatnam, Paderu and city," said M Y Danam, RTC Regional Manager.

A total of 1.55 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examinations which will be held from September 20 to 26 between 10 am and 12.30 pm and again from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Each candidate has to reach the examination centre at least 45 minutes in advance. Physical distance will be maintained between the candidates as per the rules in the examination hall.

Section 144 would be in force at the examination centres in the district, said SP, Visakhapatnam (Rural) district B Krishna Rao. He said all arrangements were in place at the examination centres. Candidates are advised to abide by the Covid-19 rules. Separate rooms are arranged for coronavirus patients.