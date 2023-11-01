Visakhapatnam: Beach walk to be held on Nov 4

Visakhapatnam: Discover the mysteries of tide pool at Mangamaripeta Beach walk scheduled on November 4. Conducted by the Wildlife Conservation through Research and Education (WCTRE) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), the walk will continue for an hour from 6.30 am to 7.30 am.

Participants can dive into the fascinating world of tide pools, teeming with unique marine life. With expert guidance, one can learn from experts and scientists from ICFRE about the ecology and biodiversity of coastal ecosystems.



Environmental awareness underlining the importance of preserving marine ecosystem forms a part of the programme.

Those who are interested to connect with nature and gain insights into coastal ecosystems can take part in the walk.