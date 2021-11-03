Visakhapatnam: Caution against carrying inflammable items in trains

Visakhapatnam: As a part of its prevention measure and during Diwali festivities, Waltair Division geared up its machinery to prevent passengers from carrying crackers in trains.

Special squads have been formed to keep a strict vigil on carrying inflammable items in trains during the ensuing Diwali as carrying inflammable items in train journey is strictly prohibited.

Inflammable items like crackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol, kerosene, etc. should not be carried during the journey as it is a punishable offence under the Railway Act 1989 and the offender would get an imprisonment up to three years, the railway officials stated.

Passengers are advised to exercise caution and not allow their co-passengers to carry inflammable objects while travelling. If any passenger is seen carrying such items, the co-passengers are requested to inform the railway staff on duty such as TTEs, coach attendants, guards of the train, station managers, railway protection force (RPF) and government railway police (GRP) personnel to save the passengers and the railway property from any danger.

Complaints can also be registered through railway help line 182. The division is alerting the public through frequent announcements to avoid carrying of inflammables and ensure a safe journey.

Steps have been taken by the safety department of Waltair Division to make the train passengers and rail users aware of the dangers involved in carrying crackers and explosive devices. Civil Defence personnel have been deployed to carry out intensive drives.