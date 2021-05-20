Visakhapatnam: City, district cops rescue 127 children

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police and district police, in association with ICDS and a few NGOs, conducted 'Operation Muskaan' in the district and rescued 127 children.



Briefing the media here on Wednesday, city police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and district superintendent of police B Krishna Rao said the rescued children were handed over to their parents after a counselling session.

Raids were conducted at garages, railway stations, bus stands, parks, hotels and other establishments.

In the city, 23 rescue teams were formed with all station house officers headed by assistant commissioner of police of Disha police station, Prem Kajal.

Following Covid protocols, the teams rescued 71 children in city limits, including 10 girls and 61 boys.

In rural areas, under the supervision of SP B Krishna Rao, 56 children were rescued. Of them, 50 were boys and six were girls. Children from other states including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar were also.