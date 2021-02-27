Visakhapatnam: Cmde Mahadevu Goverdhan Raju takes charge

Visakhapatnam: Commodore M Goverdhan Raju took over as Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) from Commodore Sanjiv Issar at a ceremonial parade held in the naval base at Visakhapatnam on Friday. An alumnus of Sainik School, Korukonda and National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, Cmde Raju was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1989 and is a specialist in navigation and direction.

He held a spectrum of highly challenging operational, staff and training appointments, including the commissioning crew of INS Sagardhwani, specialist and executive officer appointments on frontline warships, Joint Director Staff Requirements at Naval Headquarters, Director (Training and Policy) at HQ Integrated Defence Staff, Principal Director (Training) at the premier training establishment, Indian Naval Academy (Ezhimala) and Director, Maritime Warfare Centre (Vizag). He has also carried out the duties of Fleet Operations Officer of Eastern Fleet during 2014-2016, and he concurrently carried out the duties as the chief coordinator for static review, operational demonstration, passage exercise, etc. during the prestigious International Fleet Review-2016 and contributed to its grand success and a recipient of Nao Sena Medal.