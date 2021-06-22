Visakhapatnam: Dayarti village finally gets power supply

Visakhapatnam: After decades long struggle, Dayarti village of Jeenapadu panchayat in Ananthagiri mandal has finally been given power connection by the Electricity Department officials.

The decades old tribal village did not have power supply facility for years. The hamlet is where 450 people and 105 families reside.

The Hans India recently published an article 'Even after toiling for 3 months, tribals continue to grope in dark' highlighting the problems faced by the people of these hamlets. Responding to this, the officials concerned gave the power supply to the village.

The villagers expressed joy over the authorities' initiative and heaved a sigh of relief as their struggle for several years finally gave the desired outcome.

They thanked The Hans India, CPM leaders, among others who gave voice to their fight. They also expressed gratitude to the power department officials for 'lighting up' the village.

It may be recalled that close to 300 tribal families in eight hamlets across Pinakota and Pedakota panchayats in Ananthagiri mandal are groping in the dark for a long time due to lack of power supply.